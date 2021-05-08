iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 545,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

