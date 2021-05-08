iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is Oakworth Capital Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $56,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 767.1% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 61,051 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,426 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF opened at $191.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.37 and a 200-day moving average of $173.93. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $128.33 and a 52 week high of $192.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.