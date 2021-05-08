iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000.

BATS ITB opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.29. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

