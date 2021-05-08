Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Oppenheimer

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Itron’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.27. Itron has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Itron by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Itron by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Itron by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

