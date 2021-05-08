ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ITVPY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITVPY stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.