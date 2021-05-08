Ixcoin (IXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.25 Million

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001070 BTC on exchanges. Ixcoin has a market cap of $13.25 million and approximately $3,609.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded 85.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Ixcoin

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,189,344 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

