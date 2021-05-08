J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JSAIY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

J Sainsbury stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.