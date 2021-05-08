J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $146.45 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $147.04. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

