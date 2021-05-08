J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 544 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 530,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 448,165 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 636.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 467,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 404,367 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,364,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 163,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,389,000.

Shares of BSJL stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

