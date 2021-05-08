J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,935 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,109,000 after acquiring an additional 371,849 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after buying an additional 159,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,981,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $93.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $93.35. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

