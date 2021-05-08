J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,684 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.81 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58.

