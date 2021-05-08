Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Shares of JKHY opened at $156.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

