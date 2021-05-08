James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $56.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of JRVR stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,637,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

