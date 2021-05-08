Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.34% of Compass Diversified worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Compass Diversified by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $529,422.88. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CODI opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

