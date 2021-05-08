Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CB Financial Services by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.81.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

