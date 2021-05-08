Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.49

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4874 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

