Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.49

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, May 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4874 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.
About Janus Henderson Group
