Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,028.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,733 shares of company stock worth $45,575,826 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

