Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Flowserve in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $42.65 on Thursday. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.