Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink restated a sell rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $234.00 price objective (up from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.61.

Shares of MRNA traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,952,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035,364. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,453,182.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock valued at $838,205,524 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

