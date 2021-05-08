JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.