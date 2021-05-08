John A. Moore Sells 1,316 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MUSA opened at $140.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.80 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

