John C. Pollok Sells 4,159 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SSB opened at $89.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,860,000 after acquiring an additional 94,549 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,305,000 after acquiring an additional 77,502 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,064,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after acquiring an additional 90,996 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 792,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 164,591 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSB. Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.