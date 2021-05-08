Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,376. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $199.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

