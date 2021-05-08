JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €173.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €165.11 ($194.25).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €152.75 ($179.71) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €155.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €141.66.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Analyst Recommendations for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

