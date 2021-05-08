JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

RGLXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

RGLXY stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

