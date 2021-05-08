JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 426.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of Gaia worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in Gaia by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 128,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,012 shares of company stock worth $130,832. Corporate insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $11.14 on Friday. Gaia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $213.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

GAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

