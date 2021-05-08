JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 182,300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $91.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $91.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60.

