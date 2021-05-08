JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.2% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 57,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $161.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

