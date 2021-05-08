JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 19,202 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 129.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

PRTA stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

