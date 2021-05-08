JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,192,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,564,000 after buying an additional 159,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 180,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 71,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

TLK opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

