JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 281.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHG opened at $19.81 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $164.36 million, a PE ratio of 86.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $447,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

