JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $165.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,086 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,202,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $635,491,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 597,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 204,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

