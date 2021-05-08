JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PPD were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPD by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPD stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.33.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

In other PPD news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

