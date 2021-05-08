Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ASML by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $1,609,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML traded up $14.23 on Friday, reaching $658.57. 573,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,709. The stock has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $283.31 and a 12 month high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.