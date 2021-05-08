Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,982,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,558,000 after purchasing an additional 74,657 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.45. 2,670,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,922.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

