Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.83. 9,614,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,552,817. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

