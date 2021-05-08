JustBet (WINR) Trading Up 44.7% Over Last 7 Days

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 79% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One JustBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $6.70 million and $1.74 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00067292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00252436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.71 or 0.01152593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 367.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00030868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.37 or 0.00745652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,083.93 or 1.00042791 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

