JustInvest LLC Buys 533 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $219.25 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $219.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.43 and its 200 day moving average is $190.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.