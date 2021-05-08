JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in NIO by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

NYSE NIO opened at $36.94 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

