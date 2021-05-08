JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,002.89.

MTD opened at $1,278.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,229.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,164.95. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.32 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

