KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

KAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.

NYSE KAR traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $16.98. 2,811,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,375. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $234,000.

