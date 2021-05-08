Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.38. 19,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 20,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3309 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; mobile banking services; and digital banking.

