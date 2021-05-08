KBC Group NV Buys 39,084 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 373.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,084 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,592,000 after buying an additional 1,219,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,480,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,324,000 after purchasing an additional 288,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 430,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $25,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NYSE:CDE opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.