KBC Group NV Has $386,000 Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Envista were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,934. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $45.48 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

