KBC Group NV Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 288,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 36,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $65.01 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. Research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

