KBC Group NV Makes New $653,000 Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

