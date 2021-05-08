KBC Group NV Sells 433 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE:SNOW opened at $206.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.82 and its 200 day moving average is $272.46. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.41 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total transaction of $5,776,726.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.07.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.