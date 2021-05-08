KBC Group NV Sells 433 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 18,581.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $206.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.82 and its 200 day moving average is $272.46. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.41 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total transaction of $5,776,726.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.07.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit