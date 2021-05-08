Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $729.68

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 729.68 ($9.53) and traded as high as GBX 844 ($11.03). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 832 ($10.87), with a volume of 111,391 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £601.66 million and a P/E ratio of 14.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 826.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 729.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a GBX 23.30 ($0.30) dividend. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

Keller Group Company Profile (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

