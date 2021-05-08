Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.33.

KEL traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 414,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,876. The firm has a market capitalization of C$561.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.22.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$41.96 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson bought 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, with a total value of C$110,952.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,096,290 shares in the company, valued at C$47,185,760.40.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

