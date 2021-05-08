Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €20.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. freenet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.93 ($25.80).

Shares of FNTN stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €21.36 ($25.13). The stock had a trading volume of 825,413 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.24. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

